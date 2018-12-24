Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 62.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.23M, up from 994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan (JPM) by 5.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 21,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 434,197 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.00M, up from 412,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT FARE INCREASE COVERS ITS FULL DOMESTIC MARKET: JPMORGAN; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. $3.50M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Smith Gordon.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap (SCHA) by 9,259 shares to 58,725 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 4,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,505 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $673.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (HYG) by 560,304 shares to 3,257 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,332 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings.

