Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 20.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 16,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 63,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.02M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $119.71. About 949,372 shares traded or 110.53% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 2.28% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 22.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 14,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,437 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.44 million, up from 65,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 1.74M shares traded or 68.76% up from the average. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has risen 9.20% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 38 investors sold WAB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 87.84 million shares or 7.00% less from 94.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hahn Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 82,418 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc invested in 135,654 shares. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Farallon Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 82,200 shares. Cetera Lc has 0.01% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). West Chester Advisors Inc reported 4,337 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 38,404 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management Incorporated accumulated 20,332 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 11,650 shares. Kingdon Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 124,168 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. 14 were accumulated by Ftb Advisors. Roberts Glore Il reported 0.17% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 4.90 million are owned by Baillie Gifford. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,516 shares.

More notable recent Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Date for Special Meeting of Stockholders – GlobeNewswire” on October 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec Looking At A Value-Creating One-Two Punch – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “Dual Growth Engines Drove Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 Results Higher – The Motley Fool” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec’s GE Deal Payoff: Greater Than Market Expectation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2018.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $3.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,561 shares to 16,553 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 45,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,245 shares, and cut its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New (NYSE:OMI).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $27.58 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by BROOKS ROBERT J, worth $2.21M on Tuesday, August 21. On Thursday, July 26 the insider KASSLING WILLIAM E sold $6.01M. DeNinno David L sold $2.04 million worth of stock. WAHLSTROM SCOTT sold $1.10 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $441,046 was made by FOSTER LEE B II on Monday, August 20. $11.36 million worth of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

Among 18 analysts covering Wabtec (NYSE:WAB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Wabtec had 45 analyst reports since December 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 7 by Wellington Shields. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 25. The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, May 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of WAB in report on Wednesday, April 26 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, July 26. Wells Fargo maintained Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Wednesday, April 25 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 6.80% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.47 per share. FRT’s profit will be $117.13M for 19.06 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Federal Realty Investment Trust had 64 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) rating on Monday, August 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $144 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 3 by SunTrust. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FRT in report on Tuesday, August 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, February 22. JP Morgan maintained Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) on Monday, March 19 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets initiated Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) on Monday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, September 15 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 25 by BTIG Research. Deutsche Bank maintained Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) rating on Wednesday, August 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $153 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 3 by Raymond James.

More important recent Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cedar Realty Trust: Necessary, Mundane And Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Federal Realty Investment Trust 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Location, Location, Location – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2018. More interesting news about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LEED for Neighborhood Development Gold Certification Granted to Federal Realty’s Pike and Rose – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.62 million activity.