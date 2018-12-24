Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 7,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 83,710 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.36M, down from 91,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 16.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 121,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 863,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.85 million, up from 741,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 550,181 shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has declined 24.69% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 31/05/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELUS CLOUD TO PROVIDE CLOUD MIGRATION SUPPORT; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO FELLOW QTS HOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Hasn’t Acknowledged or Pledged to Fix Failures in Corporate Governance and Compensation Practices

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Shares for $1.29 million were sold by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16. On Thursday, October 4 the insider Narasimhan Laxman sold $587,364. On Monday, October 22 the insider Khan Mehmood sold $18.53M.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Costco Wholesale, Pepsico, Northern Oil and Gas, Codexis, Sangamo Therapeutics, and BRF SA â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MA, PEP, KO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 2. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 3 report. On Tuesday, July 21 the stock rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 18. Stifel Nicolaus maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, October 12. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $116.0 target. Susquehanna maintained the shares of PEP in report on Monday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Wednesday, April 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 6 by Jefferies.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $546.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,980 shares to 22,564 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 109,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fund Evaluation Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 17,150 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc owns 0.28% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.45 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd has 0.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,078 shares. Aureus Asset Management Lc stated it has 4,150 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thomasville Comml Bank owns 25,670 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 35,453 shares. Moreover, United Asset Strategies Incorporated has 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9,947 shares. Exane Derivatives has 82,818 shares. Garland Capital Mgmt holds 40,447 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Company holds 0.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 56,874 shares. Prtn Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 81,000 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,685 shares. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $596,490 activity. Williams Chad L. bought $685,475 worth of stock or 17,500 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $746.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 16,560 shares to 63,440 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 273,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,800 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.75, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QTS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 49.98 million shares or 2.88% more from 48.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 20,277 shares. Macquarie Group invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Automobile Association reported 127,648 shares stake. 37,000 were accumulated by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Qs Limited Liability Company has 3,400 shares. Tealwood Asset Management accumulated 1.23% or 76,895 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.04% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 228,648 shares. 14,590 are owned by Bancorporation. Sit Investment Inc reported 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Scout holds 0.05% or 61,212 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,547 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 83,530 shares. 1.10 million are owned by Lasalle Inv Management.

Among 22 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. QTS Realty Trust had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, January 5. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, January 17 to “Sell”. On Monday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 22. The stock of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) rating on Friday, June 9. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 1 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Thursday, October 26. The company was initiated on Friday, October 7 by Raymond James.