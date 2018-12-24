Among 2 analysts covering TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TCP Capital has $16.5 highest and $16 lowest target. $16.25’s average target is 27.15% above currents $12.78 stock price. TCP Capital had 2 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, August 28. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 4. See TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) latest ratings:

04/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $17 New Target: $16 Maintain

28/08/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $17 New Target: $16.5 Maintain

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development firm specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. The company has market cap of $751.33 million. It seeks to invest in the United States. It has a 7.89 P/E ratio. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.36, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 72 investors sold TCP Capital Corp. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 78,852 shares or 99.67% less from 23.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lubar Company has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC). 2,306 are held by Macquarie Grp.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $304,000 activity. On Friday, November 16 Williams Karyn Leigh bought $10,032 worth of TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) or 725 shares. 3,000 shares were bought by CORBET KATHLEEN A, worth $43,080. Davis Paul L had bought 4,000 shares worth $55,568. The insider Vig Rajneesh bought 7,000 shares worth $97,412. 5,000 TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) shares with value of $69,428 were bought by LEVKOWITZ HOWARD.