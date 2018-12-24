WayCoin (WAY) dropped $-0.0006787344 on December 23-24

It was bad day for WayCoin (WAY), as it declined by $-0.0006787344 or -39.02%, touching $0.0010605225. Global Crypto Analysts believe that WayCoin (WAY) is looking for the $0.00116657475 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.00259116255878742. The highest price was $0.0017392569 and lowest of $0.0010605225 for December 23-24. The open was $0.0017392569. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, WayCoin (WAY) tokens went down -5.14% from $0.001118 for coin. For 100 days WAY is down -45.81% from $0.001957. It traded at $0.003465 200 days ago. It has 100.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 25/08/2016. The Crypto WAY has PoS proof type and operates under X11 algorithm.

WayGuide is a social platform for travelers, turists and storytellers. The WayGuide Platform has a WayCoin wallet that allows users to be paid for sharing their traveling stories. WayCoin (WAY) itself is a X11 Proof of Stake cryptocurrency.