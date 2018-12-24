Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 32.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 6,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,330 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.65 million, up from 18,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45M shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 88.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 3.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.86 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $174.34M, up from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 2.85 million shares traded or 47.62% up from the average. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 68.37% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 15/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES NAMES DOUG ALBREGTS HEAD OF GAMING DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games: Wins New, five-YEAR Contract From Lotto Rheinland-Pfalz GmbH; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – Scientific Games Wins Two International Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest Gaming Provider; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – WON NEW, 5-YEAR CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau; 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, January 25. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 4 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 18. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Bernstein. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 18 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Inc.: Goodbye Cash, Hello Visa – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: Money For Nothing – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Mastercard – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Visa, Copart and Paypal Holdings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H on Monday, December 3.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IGT and Scientific Games Corporation Sign Cross-Licensing Agreement – PR Newswire” on September 05, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “9 High-Risk Stocks to Buy for Massive Rewards – Yahoo Finance” published on November 06, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Fred’s (FRED) Reports Cancellation of Dividend, Amends Buyback; to Review of Alternatives for Certain Non-Core Assets – StreetInsider.com” on December 06, 2017. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Supreme Court Legalizing Sports Betting Will Be Huge for 4 Gaming Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 14, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Games Completes Acquisition of DEQ Systems Corp. – PR Newswire” with publication date: January 18, 2017.

