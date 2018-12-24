Webster Bank increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 4.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Webster Bank acquired 304 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Webster Bank holds 7,678 shares with $15.38M value, up from 7,374 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $673.53B valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PRIME-2 RATING TO AMAZON’S NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER; 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Stewart Information Services (STC) stake by 94.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 303,326 shares as Stewart Information Services (STC)’s stock declined 8.51%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 18,448 shares with $830,000 value, down from 321,774 last quarter. Stewart Information Services now has $983.58M valuation. The stock increased 4.20% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 450,623 shares traded or 202.81% up from the average. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.53% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.53% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Fuel Fix: Stewart Information to be acquired in $1.2 billion deal; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Advances Most in More Than Four Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 19.31 million shares or 0.10% more from 19.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 24,782 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 60,322 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 15,770 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 349,260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 83,903 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation invested in 45,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 14,549 shares. Blackrock owns 3.34M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 12,000 were reported by Alpha Windward Lc. Goldman Sachs accumulated 391,489 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 576,053 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 26,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Havens Advisors Lc reported 2.84% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC).

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Modern Media Acquisition Cor stake by 45,550 shares to 353,386 valued at $3.57M in 2018Q3. It also upped Am Capital Acquisition Co stake by 44,000 shares and now owns 287,528 shares. Blackrock New York Mun Income Quality Tr Com (BSE) was raised too.

Webster Bank decreased Vanguard Etf/Usa (BND) stake by 145,741 shares to 53,626 valued at $4.22 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 830 shares and now owns 18,353 shares. International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 13 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 27. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2000 target in Monday, July 16 report. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, September 10 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 2,055 shares worth $3.22M. Zapolsky David also sold $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. Reynolds Shelley sold $824,513 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $3.92 million was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. On Monday, October 29 the insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69 million. Shares for $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. $2.70 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Jassy Andrew R.