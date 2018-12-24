Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 51.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 123,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,077 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.61 million, down from 239,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 102 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 9.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 126.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,633 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $938,000, up from 3,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 102 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 9.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.28M shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $27.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 58,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $36.38 million activity. 9,074 Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares with value of $932,099 were sold by Lalor Angela S. 53,433 shares were sold by King William, worth $5.43M on Monday, November 5. 77,407 Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares with value of $8.04M were sold by COMAS DANIEL L. 104,913 shares were sold by Joyce Thomas Patrick JR, worth $10.69 million on Monday, July 30. DANIEL WILLIAM K sold $2.92M worth of stock or 29,784 shares. Another trade for 10,578 shares valued at $1.01 million was made by EHRLICH DONALD J on Tuesday, October 23.

Among 20 analysts covering Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Danaher Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, December 8 to “Neutral”. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 29 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 20 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Wednesday, February 1 report. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, December 15. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, December 14 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 19.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.27 EPS, up 6.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.19 per share. DHR’s profit will be $890.15M for 19.39 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DHR shares while 346 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 513.23 million shares or 0.85% less from 517.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prio Wealth Lp stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Somerville Kurt F holds 2.68% or 123,193 shares. Moreover, Rampart Invest Management Co Limited Liability Co has 0.33% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Kingfisher Ltd Liability invested in 0.7% or 11,952 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Company owns 742,226 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Company reported 0.07% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 71,318 shares. 1,899 were reported by Ftb. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 41,870 shares. International Grp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 637,519 are owned by Argent Cap Ltd Company. Moreover, Penobscot Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 0.94% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 40,067 shares. Monroe Bankshares And Trust Mi holds 0.39% or 11,743 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 1,739 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora owns 0.95% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 23,904 shares.

More important recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What GE Investors Can Expect From New CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Danaher (DHR) Announces 2019 EPS & Core Revenue Growth Outlook – StreetInsider.com”, Investorplace.com published: “Did General Electric Stock Just Hit Rock Bottom? – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Can General Electricâ€™s New CEO Save GE Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

More recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can General Electricâ€™s New CEO Save GE Stock? – Investorplace.com” on December 04, 2018. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Danaher (DHR) Announces 2019 EPS & Core Revenue Growth Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What GE Investors Can Expect From New CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 26, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $36.38 million activity. 53,433 Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares with value of $5.43 million were sold by King William. On Tuesday, October 23 EHRLICH DONALD J sold $1.01 million worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 10,578 shares. On Thursday, July 26 the insider COMAS DANIEL L sold $8.04 million. On Monday, July 23 Lalor Angela S sold $932,099 worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 9,074 shares. The insider LUTZ ROBERT S sold 14,555 shares worth $1.51M. DANIEL WILLIAM K sold $2.92 million worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Wednesday, October 24.

Among 20 analysts covering Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Danaher Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Wednesday, January 31 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 25 by Sterne Agee CRT. As per Friday, December 15, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 19. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 28. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13 with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 24 by Citigroup. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, January 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Wednesday, January 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $96.0 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DHR shares while 346 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 513.23 million shares or 0.85% less from 517.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bokf Na stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 2.17% or 22,618 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust reported 157,201 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Invest Management Of Virginia has 0.63% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 27,373 shares. Mckinley Capital Ltd Delaware invested 1.7% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Prentiss Smith & Company Incorporated holds 0.12% or 1,994 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ranger Investment Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 159,946 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bailard, a California-based fund reported 64,965 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Robecosam Ag reported 495,500 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp has 13,964 shares. Davis has invested 3.86% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $405.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 6,349 shares to 5,907 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc A by 1,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,443 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.