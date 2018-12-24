Among 13 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. TJX Companies had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 20 by Deutsche Bank. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $112 target in Monday, August 20 report. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 26 by Atlantic Securities. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, August 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 31. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, November 21. See The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) latest ratings:

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased Starbucks (SBUX) stake by 32.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 25,065 shares as Starbucks (SBUX)’s stock rose 19.14%. The Wendell David Associates Inc holds 52,755 shares with $3.00 million value, down from 77,820 last quarter. Starbucks now has $76.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52 million shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $51.71 billion. It operates through four divisions: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. It has a 17.16 P/E ratio. The firm sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 13.77 million shares traded or 66.76% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help

Among 15 analysts covering Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Starbucks Corp had 20 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform”. Wedbush maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, November 12, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Bank of America. Bernstein maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Tuesday, June 26. Bernstein has “Hold” rating and $5800 target. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 22. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 24 with “Market Perform”. Stephens maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, July 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

