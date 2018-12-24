Wendell David Associates Inc increased Watsco (WSO) stake by 8.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wendell David Associates Inc acquired 1,710 shares as Watsco (WSO)’s stock declined 16.87%. The Wendell David Associates Inc holds 22,960 shares with $4.09M value, up from 21,250 last quarter. Watsco now has $4.60B valuation. The stock decreased 5.23% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $133.59. About 740,511 shares traded or 132.60% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 11.14% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) stake by 111.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc acquired 33,072 shares as Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF)’s stock declined 19.70%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 62,638 shares with $3.43M value, up from 29,566 last quarter. Cf Industries Holdings Inc now has $9.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.11 million shares traded or 38.64% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 8.14% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 100 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 29.13 million shares or 3.35% less from 30.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Markel Corporation accumulated 292,000 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Caledonia Public Limited has 7.28% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Perkins Coie Trust Com holds 340 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc reported 1,855 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 68,243 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Arcadia Mngmt Mi holds 19,145 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Comml Bank And invested in 51,474 shares. 2.87M were accumulated by Vanguard Inc. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bb&T Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Cetera Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Franklin Resource, California-based fund reported 3,067 shares. Private Tru Na reported 2,850 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Another recent and important Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Watsco Completes Refinancing of $500 Million Credit Facility – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Watsco (NYSE:WSO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Watsco had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 21 by JP Morgan. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Longbow to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, July 3 to “Neutral”.

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 490,162 shares to 64,838 valued at $8.48 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 21,800 shares and now owns 100,300 shares. Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. CF Industries Holdings had 10 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, October 2. The rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital to “Sector Outperform” on Thursday, June 28. Bank of America upgraded the shares of CF in report on Wednesday, October 31 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, October 11 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 18. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, November 2 to “Buy”. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by HSBC.

More news for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Javed Ahmed Elected to Board of Directors of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “CF Industries (CF) Reports Election of Javed Ahmed to Board – StreetInsider.com” and published on December 12, 2018 is yet another important article.