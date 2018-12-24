Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 0.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.71% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.24 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $512.39 million, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $8.61 during the last trading session, reaching $244.43. About 2.39M shares traded or 156.43% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 26.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in E O G Resources Inc (EOG) by 24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 775 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $98.87M, up from 625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in E O G Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 7.47 million shares traded or 97.07% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $173.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 144 shares to 14,316 shares, valued at $3.23B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F N B Corporation (NYSE:FNB) by 35,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,160 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 17,318 are owned by Capital Ca. Fiduciary Tru owns 45,906 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 1,846 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 3,726 shares stake. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Lc has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 27,229 shares. Davenport Com Limited Liability Company holds 4,841 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cordasco Net has invested 0.27% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Schroder Inv Management Gru accumulated 60,614 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 65,809 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 3,227 shares. Amer Group stated it has 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Madison stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Among 42 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 32 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. EOG Resources had 155 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, January 3. Robert W. Baird maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Friday, January 5. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $122.0 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 10 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, January 9, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, March 5. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Tuesday, January 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 13.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “6 Reasons This Oil Stock Thinks It Makes an Excellent Investment – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Things Denbury Resources Wants You to Know About Its Unexpected Acquisition – Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources beats Q3 estimates but raises spending outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $755,551 activity. CRISP CHARLES R had sold 1,792 shares worth $209,309 on Tuesday, September 11. Trice David W sold $317,203 worth of stock or 2,489 shares.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, NetEase, Nice, Match Group, SpartanNash, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NetEase Is A Chinese Hedge Against New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: NetEase (NTES) – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2018. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NetEase +7% as China approves first games – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese ethics panel easing game freeze – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NetEase had 57 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 3. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Monday, November 28. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, November 16 by CLSA. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 30. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 9 by Standpoint Research. CLSA upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 4 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, October 3. Barclays Capital maintained NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) on Tuesday, November 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 28 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 17 by Daiwa Securities.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 29,572 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,500 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).