Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 8.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 3,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,188 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.83M, up from 49,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 4.04 million shares traded or 79.54% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 22.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 45,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,625 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.30 million, down from 199,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85 million shares traded or 135.35% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "WDC Named 'Top Dividend Stock of the Nasdaq 100' at Dividend Channel With 3.4% Yield – Nasdaq" on September 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Western Digital 2018 Investor Day Webcast At 11:00 AM ET – Nasdaq" published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha" on December 17, 2018.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. $1.77M worth of stock was sold by LONG MARK P on Monday, July 30.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $496.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,178 shares to 6,803 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 151,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 64.09% or $2.32 from last year’s $3.62 per share. WDC’s profit will be $376.24 million for 6.90 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.78 actual EPS reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.24% negative EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Western Digital had 195 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Thursday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, July 30 the stock rating was upgraded by CLSA to “Underperform”. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, May 13 to “Underperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Tuesday, August 16. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $61 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 27 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, July 27. Maxim Group maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Thursday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, July 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 25,237 shares. Advent Cap Management De reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 8,083 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 10,554 were reported by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. Saturna invested in 3,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Lp holds 3.97 million shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 543,320 shares. Augustine Asset Inc has invested 1.81% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.18% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Miller Howard Inc Ny stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 1.15M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Inc invested 0.07% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). M&T Bank Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 32,767 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.05% or 7,675 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWKS shares while 193 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 138.64 million shares or 0.70% less from 139.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Financial Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 1.10 million shares. 8,832 are owned by Mariner Lc. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Ny has 1.99% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Bluecrest Cap Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 2,701 shares. Ims Cap Management owns 75 shares. First Mercantile owns 6,063 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Kennedy Mngmt holds 72,481 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il has 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 4,055 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 62,958 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 324,378 shares. Whittier Co holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,909 shares. 3,000 were reported by Bluestein R H And.

Among 42 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), 28 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Skyworks Solutions Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest on Tuesday, April 4. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 9 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, November 7. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, July 20. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Tuesday, October 4 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 28. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of SWKS in report on Wednesday, February 3 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, January 20 by Cowen & Co. Drexel Hamilton maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) rating on Friday, January 29. Drexel Hamilton has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, April 29.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $878.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Spon Adr (NYSE:BUD) by 7,227 shares to 22,761 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Kbw Bank Port Etf by 7,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,532 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

