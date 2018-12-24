Analysts expect Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report $4.30 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 4.88% from last quarter’s $4.1 EPS. WHR’s profit would be $274.36 million giving it 6.10 P/E if the $4.30 EPS is correct. After having $4.55 EPS previously, Whirlpool Corporation’s analysts see -5.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.88% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $104.93. About 1.33 million shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased Zoes Kitchen Inc (ZOES) stake by 312.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp acquired 850,977 shares as Zoes Kitchen Inc (ZOES)’s stock 0.00%. The Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp holds 1.12M shares with $14.29M value, up from 272,225 last quarter. Zoes Kitchen Inc now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 100.00% or $12.76 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 428,631 shares traded or 37.41% up from the average. Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ZOES News: 24/05/2018 – ZOE’S KITCHEN INC – COMPANY IS INITIATING CERTAIN STRATEGIC ACTIONS TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE; 30/04/2018 – Kornitzer Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Zoe’s Kitchen; 24/05/2018 – ZOE’S KITCHEN INC SEES FY 2018 RESTAURANT CONTRIBUTION MARGIN BETWEEN 16.0% AND 17.0%; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 2.6% of Zoe’s Kitchen; 24/05/2018 – ZOE’S KITCHEN INC – COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 2.3% DURING SIXTEEN WEEKS ENDED APRIL 16, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 24/05/2018 – Zoe’s Kitchen Cuts 2018 View To Rev $345M-$352M; 24/05/2018 – ZOE’S KITCHEN INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $345 MLN AND $352 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Zoës Kitchen Enhances ZK Rewards Loyalty Program; 24/05/2018 – Zoe’s Kitchen: Financial Impact of Strategic Actions Hasn’t Been Determined and Isn’t Currently Included in Co’s Revised Outlook

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,817 activity. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $198,817 was bought by Dietz Diane M..

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Whirlpool (WHR) Chairman Jeff M. Fettig to Retire; CEO Marc Bitzer to Succeed – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” published on December 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool +9% after strong profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “France fines washing machine makers $214 million for price rigging – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.70 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 57 investors sold Whirlpool Corporation shares while 173 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 55.77 million shares or 2.32% less from 57.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank Tru has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Virtu Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,016 shares. 3,039 are held by Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 13,913 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,262 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Llc accumulated 5,408 shares. First Dallas holds 0.24% or 3,230 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 14,494 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 3,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Madison Inv Hldgs has 13,300 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Highlander Mngmt Limited Co has 0.4% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Lafayette Investments, Maryland-based fund reported 13,520 shares. Community Grp Inc Limited Liability invested in 1.06% or 26,115 shares. Burney accumulated 37,018 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Whirlpool had 8 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 25 to “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 24. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 28. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was downgraded by Longbow.

More notable recent Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Zoes Kitchen chain sold to competitor – Triangle Business Journal” on August 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoeâ€™s Kitchen agrees to takeover deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoe’s Kitchen warns on delivery disruption – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2018. More interesting news about Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Zoe’s Kitchen Slashes Growth Forecast – Motley Fool” published on May 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Zoeâ€™s Kitchen Stock at Its All-Time Lows? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold ZOES shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 14.14% less from 16.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns accumulated 100 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa reported 58,256 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation holds 20,000 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 29,034 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 57,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 335,231 were reported by State Street. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) for 24,701 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) for 23,740 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0% in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES). Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt Inc reported 108,634 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 0.01% or 12,284 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES). Sib Limited Co has invested 0% in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES). 1.12M are held by Birch Run Advsr Limited Partnership.

Among 2 analysts covering Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Zoe’s Kitchen had 2 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 13 by Maxim Group.