Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 12.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 3,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,338 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.11M, up from 27,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 4.47M shares traded or 49.52% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 20.73% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 2.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 4,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 155,605 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.22 million, down from 160,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $6.2 during the last trading session, reaching $180.95. About 483,705 shares traded or 318.50% up from the average. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 35.05% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days; 14/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lancaster Colony Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LANC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 42 investors sold LYB shares while 254 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 268.84 million shares or 2.45% less from 275.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 82,636 were accumulated by Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 353,683 shares. Cumberland invested 2.57% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Argi Ltd Llc holds 17,726 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Company owns 128,402 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.31% or 43,039 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Lc invested 0.24% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 98,429 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 32,133 shares. Moreover, Advisory has 0.23% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). E&G Advisors LP reported 0.32% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bp Public Limited Com has 0.12% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 39,000 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kistler stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 27 analysts covering LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. LyondellBasell had 97 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was maintained by Alembic. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 30 by UBS. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 5. Nomura downgraded LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Wednesday, April 27 to “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of LYB in report on Thursday, July 13 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of LYB in report on Thursday, September 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, March 18 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Jefferies. Cowen & Co maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Tuesday, October 3. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $90.0 target.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $483.83 million activity. $443,150 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was bought by Buchanan Robin W.T..

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell subsidiary announces convertible special stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financial Exchange Stock Talk: Ranjit Thomas On LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Time to Bet on the Future – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: June 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LANC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.25 million shares or 2.11% less from 14.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 121,904 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 403,983 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 0.03% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 511,862 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 1,087 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shelton Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability owns 718,762 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. The California-based Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 40,804 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0% stake. Mason Street Limited Liability owns 10,025 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested 0.07% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 22,230 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Lancaster Colony Corporation had 12 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) earned “Hold” rating by BB&T Capital on Monday, May 9. The stock of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) earned “Buy” rating by BB&T Capital on Tuesday, September 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, August 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 29 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, April 29 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Vertical Group. The firm has “Neutral” rating by CL King given on Friday, August 10. The rating was initiated by Longbow on Friday, November 4 with “Neutral”.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $208,931 activity. Shares for $131,479 were sold by Tate Timothy A. on Wednesday, November 7.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2,586 shares to 68,668 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 102,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 581,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

More notable recent Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lancaster Colony declares $0.65 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former P&G executive hired as president of Marzetti foods – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lancaster Colony Corporation’s (LANC) CEO Dave Ciesinski on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Buys Assets Of Omni Baking Company – StreetInsider.com” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 23, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2018.