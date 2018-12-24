Wilsey Asset Management Raised Nucor (NUE) Holding; Gfs Advisors Has Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 29.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wilsey Asset Management Inc acquired 44,935 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 8.74%. The Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 196,124 shares with $12.47M value, up from 151,189 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $16.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 5.45 million shares traded or 98.70% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 7.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 7,030 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Gfs Advisors Llc holds 81,657 shares with $3.60 million value, down from 88,687 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $242.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.64% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen

Among 7 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PFE in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, December 11 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 23. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $43 target.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 49,690 shares to 257,876 valued at $8.66 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (AAXJ) stake by 4,335 shares and now owns 24,260 shares. Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) was raised too.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. OLSON LAURIE J sold $418,774 worth of stock or 10,214 shares. Another trade for 40,381 shares valued at $1.50 million was sold by SUSMAN SALLY.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer, Merck cancel avelumab study – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer: Consumer Health Deal Looks Good – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.74 million were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bryn Mawr Tru has 247,032 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Holt Capital Ltd Dba Holt Capital Prns Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 14,845 shares. The Luxembourg-based Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eastern Bankshares holds 128,792 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.28% or 30,021 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 6,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cambridge has 113,164 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Co stated it has 635,326 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0.22% or 10,800 shares. New England Professional Planning Group Inc reported 216,897 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Limited invested in 2.78% or 4.36 million shares. Klingenstein Fields Lc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bristol John W & New York accumulated 5,250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold NUE shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh accumulated 18,269 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 170,561 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 1.22 million shares. S R Schill And Assoc holds 0.13% or 3,444 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 31,804 shares. Petrus Trust Lta accumulated 0.05% or 3,919 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc reported 200 shares. California-based Sfe Counsel has invested 0.36% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Aperio Grp Incorporated holds 104,347 shares. Laurion Cap LP stated it has 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Roanoke Asset Management holds 0.87% or 30,651 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 3,779 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Charter Com reported 0.09% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 584,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $15.69 million activity. HAYNES VICTORIA F sold $14,984 worth of stock or 250 shares. On Thursday, June 21 Topalian Leon J sold $202,411 worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 3,115 shares. HALL LADD R sold $4.94 million worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Monday, July 23. $961,405 worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares were sold by Keller Michael D. Utermark D. Chad had sold 53,483 shares worth $3.66 million on Tuesday, July 24. FERRIOLA JOHN J also sold $996,928 worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Tuesday, July 24. $2.66M worth of stock was sold by Stratman Robert J on Monday, July 23.