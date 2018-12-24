Winslow Asset Management Inc increased Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) stake by 6.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Winslow Asset Management Inc acquired 9,587 shares as Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)’s stock declined 5.31%. The Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 153,495 shares with $5.02 million value, up from 143,908 last quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties now has $4.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 2.76M shares traded or 148.37% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 10.11% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M

Webster Financial Corp (WBS) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.21, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 143 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 104 sold and reduced their positions in Webster Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 80.27 million shares, down from 83.48 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Webster Financial Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 80 Increased: 89 New Position: 54.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $50,920 activity. $61,620 worth of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) was bought by Linehan Mark David on Tuesday, December 4. ANTENUCCI TED R bought $249,812 worth of stock or 8,264 shares. The insider Barton Christopher James sold 20,166 shares worth $665,925. Another trade for 1,957 shares valued at $58,933 was bought by GLASER JONATHAN M.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hudson Pacific Properties declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix leases all of Hudson Pacific Properties’ EPIC office tower in Hollywood – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hudson Pacific Properties’ (HPP) CEO Victor Coleman on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Pacific sells San Mateo office campus for $210M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 21 investors sold HPP shares while 74 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 153.73 million shares or 0.40% less from 154.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westwood Grp stated it has 0.33% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Investec Asset accumulated 0% or 22,972 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co owns 135 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 32,365 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Ci Inc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Spirit Of America Management Corporation holds 0.22% or 54,100 shares in its portfolio. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 59,493 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication holds 0.03% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 104,763 shares. Strs Ohio holds 348,640 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors reported 113,534 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 215,509 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of invested in 0.33% or 1.03 million shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 57,053 shares.

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) stake by 39,097 shares to 269,469 valued at $3.04 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings In stake by 21,756 shares and now owns 725,508 shares. Forest City Enterprises Inc Co was reduced too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $539,638 activity.

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 49.23% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.65 per share. WBS’s profit will be $89.47 million for 12.15 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.02% negative EPS growth.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation for 421,343 shares. Polaris Capital Management Llc owns 791,219 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Capital Management Llc has 1.08% invested in the company for 412,327 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.99% in the stock. Nbw Capital Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,580 shares.