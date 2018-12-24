World Asset Management Inc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 5.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. World Asset Management Inc acquired 2,717 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 9.28%. The World Asset Management Inc holds 50,556 shares with $8.04 million value, up from 47,839 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $94.03B valuation. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 12.57 million shares traded or 78.58% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies

Among 3 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 5 by Citigroup. The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, July 18. The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 16 by Bank of America. See Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) latest ratings:

05/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $103 New Target: $92 Maintain

18/07/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $83 Downgrade

16/07/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $107 New Target: $110 Maintain

12/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $87 New Target: $103 Maintain

Among 19 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com had 25 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the shares of CRM in report on Thursday, August 30 with “Market Outperform” rating. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $180 target in Thursday, September 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 28 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 30. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 21. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Barclays Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Thursday, August 30. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $165 target. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, July 11.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 182 sales for $178.39 million activity. The insider Harris Parker sold $905,051. On Saturday, August 25 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $57,583. Shares for $1.45 million were sold by Benioff Marc on Friday, August 17. Another trade for 647 shares valued at $94,733 was sold by Robbins Cynthia G.. 10,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $1.46M on Tuesday, July 17. On Friday, October 26 Hawkins Mark J sold $1.13M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 8,221 shares. Dayon Alexandre had sold 20,855 shares worth $2.62M on Monday, November 26.

World Asset Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,511 shares to 531,308 valued at $60.77 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (NYSE:RY) stake by 6,663 shares and now owns 36,684 shares. Bank N S Halifax Com Stk (NYSE:BNS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Prudential Finance holds 0.2% or 850,209 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers owns 111,897 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 45,802 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,960 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Co, California-based fund reported 45,024 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.34% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 2.38% or 85,259 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Chesley Taft Associates Limited Co has invested 0.82% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Perigon Wealth Mgmt reported 1.2% stake. American Natl Communication Tx accumulated 63,314 shares. King Wealth has 1.35% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hhr Asset Mgmt holds 4.44% or 484,626 shares. Jane Street Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 64,733 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 1.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce’s Position In The Industry – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce Knocks It Out Of The Park – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com: What Else Did You Expect? – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Full Force Ahead Into FY20 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $487,459 activity. On Monday, October 15 the insider OVERTURF JAMES sold $75,888.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.58. About 1.66 million shares traded or 59.57% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 14.58% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.23 billion. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. It has a 22.24 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties.