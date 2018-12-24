Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Put) (PCG) by 81.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 717,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.43M, down from 879,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 13.71 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 51.11% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 26.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 361,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.24 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 12.75 million shares traded or 75.99% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has risen 0.87% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WPX Energy -2% as Q1 earnings, revenues miss estimates. – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows WPX Energy, Verizon Communications, Innovative Industrial Properties, Foamix Pharmaceuticals, O2Micro International, and Investment Technology Group Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Recommends Rotating Out of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), Boots Stock From America’s Conviction List – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WPX Energy Largely Insulated From Widening Differentials – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. WPX Energy has $30 highest and $4 lowest target. $20.43’s average target is 91.83% above currents $10.65 stock price. WPX Energy had 136 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by Iberia Capital Partners on Monday, January 25. Seaport Global upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 23 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18.0 target in Wednesday, August 16 report. On Tuesday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Buy”. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, August 21. On Tuesday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Equal Weight” rating and $7 target in Wednesday, September 2 report. As per Thursday, July 14, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was initiated by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 14. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 5 by Susquehanna.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 550.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. WPX’s profit will be $37.83M for 29.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold WPX shares while 109 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 384.07 million shares or 0.78% more from 381.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.11% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 129,999 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 1,783 shares. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Com reported 7,865 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Lc has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 57,827 shares. Finance Architects holds 0% or 400 shares. Fort LP has 5,050 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Inc has 125,778 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 41,748 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Com has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 6.91 million shares. Tortoise Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 757,516 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 53 investors sold PCG shares while 174 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 396.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 400.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 79,908 shares. Schwab Charles Management has invested 0.07% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ca, California-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Nordea Investment Ab invested in 4.99 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 179,704 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc owns 402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Texas Yale Corp holds 0.03% or 7,429 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.02% stake. 1.26M are held by Oz Mgmt Lp. 1.42 million were accumulated by Kensico Cap. M&R Capital holds 3,496 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 541,737 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $112.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 17,843 shares to 36,376 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (Call) (NYSE:SYF) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc (Put).

Among 19 analysts covering PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. PG&E Corporation had 76 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 5 by Mizuho. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $51 target in Tuesday, April 10 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $48 target in Friday, July 27 report. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 16. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 22 report. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 15 to “Outperform”. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 30 with “Buy”. On Monday, April 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 16 report.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on February, 8. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PCG’s profit will be $316.40 million for 9.32 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/17 (PTI) (AXON) (KCAP) Higher; (THC) (CYH) (PCG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key California legislator wants shakeup for PG&E board, execs – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 11/26: (MXIM) (PCG) (FANG) Higher; (GSM) (HALO) (GTHX) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E planning to restore power to Camp Fire customers by year-end – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “California State Senator Calls for Leadership Shakeup at PG&E Corp. (PCG), State Senator Dodd Comments in Email – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.