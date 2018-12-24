Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Twentyfirst Cen Fox A (FOXA) by 0.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 45,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.84% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 7.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $327.77 million, down from 7.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Twentyfirst Cen Fox A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 19.20 million shares traded or 70.57% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXA); 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L -” SKY BELIEVES THAT BOTH OF THESE REMEDY PROPOSALS COMPREHENSIVELY ADDRESS ANY PLURALITY CONCERNS CMA MAY HAVE”; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – THROUGHOUT PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, COMCAST UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, AND SKY UNDERTAKES, SKY SHALL MAINTAIN UK HQ IN OSTERLEY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 15/05/2018 – Fox News, 21st Century Fox Settle Discrimination Suit Brought by 18 Former Employees

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 3.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 1,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,262 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.88M, down from 54,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 65 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS

Among 36 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc had 110 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, August 7 report. The stock of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) on Friday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 16. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of FOXA in report on Friday, January 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 9 by Pivotal Research. The stock of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) earned “Hold” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 9. As per Friday, February 5, the company rating was initiated by Telsey Advisory Group.

Analysts await Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FOXA’s profit will be $610.83M for 35.53 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Raub Brock Capital Mgmt LP has 4.59% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 122,110 shares. Park Circle reported 200 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 7,683 shares. 5,835 were reported by Pinnacle Partners Incorporated. 943,179 are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Com. 58,293 are owned by Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.34% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 727,440 shares. Brookmont Capital has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 326 were reported by Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated New York. Capital Mngmt Assoc Ny reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Eqis Capital Management Inc reported 16,845 shares stake. Logan Capital Management invested in 17,444 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,389 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.66% or 334,700 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.10M shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 28, the company rating was downgraded by Societe Generale. As per Friday, March 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was downgraded by Susquehanna. On Tuesday, December 26 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, September 9, the company rating was initiated by Wedbush. On Monday, September 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 15 report. Berenberg initiated it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, October 13 report.

