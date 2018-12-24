Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 551 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.63 million, down from 10,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY; 15/03/2018 – AMZN: @Ninja getting fillllled with twitch prime subs! #GodsPlan; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 53.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 518,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 445,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.60M, down from 963,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 1,069 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 72.10% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 57,971 are held by Seatown Pte Limited. Moreno Evelyn V reported 3,745 shares. Qci Asset New York stated it has 2.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bessemer Gp owns 431,934 shares. Davis has invested 4.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Murphy Capital Mngmt accumulated 9,429 shares. Burns J W & Com Ny accumulated 4,270 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Condor Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 350 shares. Colonial Advsrs holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,585 shares. Holt Capital Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 524 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Churchill Management Corporation accumulated 10,164 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.94% or 13,109 shares. Moreover, Asset Inc has 2.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Emory University holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 158 shares.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Monness Crespi & Hardt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $615 target in Friday, July 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 12 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, June 19. Nomura maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, February 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $1700 target. The rating was upgraded by Vetr on Friday, August 21 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Friday, April 27. As per Monday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Shares for $824,513 were sold by Reynolds Shelley on Wednesday, August 15. 1,929 shares were sold by Zapolsky David, worth $3.02M. $8.02 million worth of stock was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 29. On Friday, November 2 STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,375 shares. Shares for $952,500 were sold by McGrath Judith A on Wednesday, August 15. 1,726 shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R, worth $3.28M.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.75 million shares to 4.05 million shares, valued at $133.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 486,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII).

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $-0.27 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% negative EPS growth.