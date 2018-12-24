Zoetis (ZTS) to pay $0.16 on Mar 1, 2019; 4 Analysts Bullish Signature Bank (SBNY)

Among 8 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Signature Bank had 11 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on Tuesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, July 20. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SBNY in report on Friday, October 19 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of SBNY in report on Friday, July 20 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 20 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, November 5. Hovde Group upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 9 report. See Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) latest ratings:

05/11/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $122 New Target: $138 Upgrade

19/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $138 New Target: $132 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $133 New Target: $130 Maintain

18/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $135 New Target: $133 Maintain

09/08/2018 Broker: Hovde Group Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

31/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $145 New Target: $135 Maintain

24/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $155 New Target: $145 Maintain

20/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $156 New Target: $142 Maintain

20/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $150 New Target: $130 Downgrade

20/07/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $144 New Target: $131 Maintain

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) is expected to pay $0.16 on Mar 1, 2019. (NYSE:ZTS) shareholders before Jan 17, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Zoetis Inc’s current price of $81.68 translates into 0.20% yield. Zoetis Inc’s dividend has Jan 18, 2019 as record date. Dec 12, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 4.09M shares traded or 75.54% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking services and products. The company has market cap of $5.58 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. It has a 12.16 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.28. About 1.33 million shares traded or 165.50% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 16.78% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “KRE, SBNY, FRC, BBT: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Signature Bank Unveils Proprietary Digital Payments Platform, Signetâ„¢ – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018, Digitaljournal.com published: “Signature Bank’s Proprietary Digital Payments Platform, Signetâ„¢, Selected by American PowerNet to Facilitate Real-Time Payments for Renewable Energy Industry – Press Release – Digital Journal” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Caused Huge Outflows in Regional Bank ETFs in November – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $39.24 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 34.39 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.

More important recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis to buy back $2B of stock; shares up 1% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “Is It Too Late to Get In on This Millionaire-Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool”, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: NRG Energy, Zoetis and Wells Fargo – Investorplace.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zoetis Announces Authorization of $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Zoetis had 7 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 3. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, October 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 3. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Wednesday, August 22 to “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 30 report. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, August 14.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $34.37 million activity. Shares for $12.36M were sold by Alaix Juan Ramon. Lagano Roxanne had sold 2,000 shares worth $184,060 on Monday, October 1. Another trade for 3,205 shares valued at $300,437 was made by Reed Willie M on Friday, November 30. 2,500 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares with value of $233,775 were sold by Chen Heidi C.. Knupp Catherine A. sold $4.25 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Wednesday, August 15. On Monday, August 20 David Glenn sold $1.51M worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 16,385 shares. PECK KRISTIN C also sold $1.09 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares.