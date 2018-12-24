Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 24.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 672 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,112 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21M, down from 2,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 4.67M shares traded or 120.13% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 6.55% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Textron Aviation Revenue $1B, Up 4%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 29/03/2018 – Textron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS BUSINESS CONFIDENCE IS STRONG AND PEOPLE ARE LOOKING TO INVEST – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Net $189M; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Textron Aviation Inc. Airplanes; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Side-Facing Seats-Installation of Airba

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 23.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 25,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 133,228 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.20 million, up from 107,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 100 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $11.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 243,370 shares to 99,214 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 4,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,759 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold ZTS shares while 293 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 408.35 million shares or 1.85% less from 416.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 90,100 shares. 64,946 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Com Delaware holds 0.02% or 3,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 148,076 shares. Foundry Prtn accumulated 0.03% or 10,064 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 6,112 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.84% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 2.22M shares. Conning Inc accumulated 0.03% or 10,018 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.19% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ironwood Ltd Liability Company owns 7,666 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 159,638 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 1.69% or 6.48 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.05% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $34.37 million activity. Another trade for 3,205 shares valued at $300,437 was made by Reed Willie M on Friday, November 30. Another trade for 135,000 shares valued at $12.36 million was made by Alaix Juan Ramon on Tuesday, August 14. $1.51M worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was sold by David Glenn on Monday, August 20. $1.09 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was sold by PECK KRISTIN C on Monday, November 12. The insider Knupp Catherine A. sold 46,816 shares worth $4.25M. $233,775 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was sold by Chen Heidi C. on Monday, December 3.

Among 23 analysts covering Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Zoetis Inc had 87 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $61 target in Thursday, December 15 report. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 16 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 29 by Piper Jaffray. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Friday, November 17 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 17 report. Craig Hallum maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Wednesday, April 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold TXT shares while 165 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 2.57% less from 204.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lourd Cap Lc reported 3,216 shares. Tcw, California-based fund reported 2.64M shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 30,309 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 14,500 shares. The Connecticut-based Yhb Inv Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Covington Cap Management accumulated 25 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,800 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.04% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 278,915 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Lc invested in 17,477 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 25,432 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 211 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Total Stk Mkt Etf (VTI) by 992 shares to 16,808 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value E (IWS) by 10,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Short (VCSH).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity.

Among 14 analysts covering Textron (NYSE:TXT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Textron had 50 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, June 23. Credit Suisse maintained Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) on Friday, October 20 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by Wells Fargo. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 11 report. Bank of America upgraded Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) on Thursday, April 19 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, December 5. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Friday, July 21 report. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TXT in report on Wednesday, April 12 with “Buy” rating.