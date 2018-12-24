Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Shire Plc (SHPG) stake by 40.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc acquired 16,758 shares as Shire Plc (SHPG)’s stock rose 1.27%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 57,648 shares with $10.45 million value, up from 40,890 last quarter. Shire Plc now has $51.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 6.97 million shares traded or 333.49% up from the average. Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) has risen 18.67% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SHPG News: 19/04/2018 – Allergan Does Not Intend to Make Offer for Shire (Video); 08/05/2018 – TAKEDA AGREES TO BUY SHIRE FOR ABOUT GBP46B IN CASH, SHARE DEAL; 06/04/2018 – Takeda Pharmaceutical Confirms Full Acquisition of Shire Eyed; 19/04/2018 – ALLERGAN PLC – COMPANY HAS HIRED MULTIPLE FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEW OF THESE OPTIONS; 02/04/2018 – GENEX POWER LTD GNX.AX – RECEIVED DEVELOPMENT APPROVAL FROM ETHERIDGE SHIRE COUNCIL IN RESPECT OF K2-SOLAR PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Takeda makes £42.4bn bid for Shire; 24/04/2018 – Shire weighs fresh approach from Japanese group Takeda; 09/05/2018 – Takeda’s Credit Rating Cut by Moody’s on $62 Billion Shire Deal; 20/04/2018 – Shire: Proposal Also Comprises GBP21 Per Share in Cash; 03/04/2018 – REG-Shire plc : Director Declaration

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.39 million activity.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 6.42M shares traded or 198.65% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 37.38% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.38% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The company has market cap of $7.40 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 25.07 P/E ratio. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) stake by 5.03 million shares to 285,205 valued at $10.67M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 422,172 shares and now owns 348,613 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

