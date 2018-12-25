ABM Industries (ABM) to pay $0.18 on Feb 4, 2019; Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) Has 2.56 Sentiment

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) investors sentiment increased to 2.56 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 41 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 16 sold and trimmed holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 31.35 million shares, up from 31.12 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 29 New Position: 12.

ABM Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) is expected to pay $0.18 on Feb 4, 2019. (NYSE:ABM) shareholders before Jan 2, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. ABM Industries Inc's current price of $28.78 translates into 0.63% yield. ABM Industries Inc's dividend has Jan 3, 2019 as record date. Dec 18, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.67% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 381,639 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has declined 36.37% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.95, from 2.24 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 24 investors sold ABM Industries Incorporated shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 65.86 million shares or 2.82% more from 64.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 168,835 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 980,646 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Com holds 8,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 7,546 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 92,248 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 1,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Inv Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 145,716 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Lc reported 4.72 million shares. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 159,312 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Llc has invested 0.04% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 6,703 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp has 0.02% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc accumulated 4,516 shares or 0% of the stock. Burney invested in 8,629 shares.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. It has a 19.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs.

Among 2 analysts covering ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ABM Industries had 2 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) on Thursday, August 23 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Tuesday, December 11.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $558,598 activity. Shares for $212,003 were sold by SALMIRS SCOTT B on Wednesday, September 12. CHIN DEAN A sold $61,327 worth of stock or 2,018 shares.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. It operates in two divisions, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising (International). It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.

Angelo Gordon & Co. L.P. holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for 3.73 million shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc owns 543,270 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Litespeed Management L.L.C. has 0.65% invested in the company for 104,982 shares. The Massachusetts-based Abrams Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.53% in the stock. Ares Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.64 million shares.

Analysts await Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings on February, 14. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -94.44% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 59,494 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) has risen 28.57% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.57% the S&P500.