Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 40.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 673,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 980,901 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $264.80 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 2.92 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 20.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.62 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $136.54 million, up from 5.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 1.75 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 33.08% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 8,565 shares to 14,283 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 28,700 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.25% or 4,558 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc accumulated 2.26% or 246,931 shares. 2,348 are owned by Leisure Capital. Eulav Asset Management invested in 45,000 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Lc reported 3,857 shares stake. Prescott Grp Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,900 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Kistler reported 562 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.36% stake. Prudential invested in 0.65% or 1.64M shares. Marvin Palmer holds 22,439 shares. Td Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Signaturefd Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,912 shares. Barbara Oil Co has invested 0.95% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 1.44M shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73M worth of stock or 10,500 shares. The insider Rencher Bradley sold 15,000 shares worth $3.94M. 75 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $19,607 were bought by Ricks David A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.59, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold RLGY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 155.90 million shares or 2.02% more from 152.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Fifth Third Bank invested in 7,349 shares. Pzena Invest Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3.12M shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 3,800 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 7.04 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Street Corporation accumulated 3.24M shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group holds 0% or 55,479 shares in its portfolio. Patten Group accumulated 275 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 337 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 14,643 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 81,552 shares. Cna Financial Corporation invested 0.14% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Bokf Na reported 39,766 shares.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 1.34 million shares to 214,467 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (Call) (NYSE:PG) by 54,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,600 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resort Entertainment L (Call) (NASDAQ:MPEL).