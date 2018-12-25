Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (FEYE) by 10.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 39,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 338,502 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.76 million, down from 378,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 2.85M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has risen 43.01% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.01% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 69.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 485,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,405 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.08M, down from 694,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $148.92. About 626,623 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 70.24% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold FEYE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 135.55 million shares or 5.73% more from 128.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 2,383 shares. Zacks Management, Illinois-based fund reported 60,537 shares. Illinois-based Alyeska Inv Gru Lp has invested 0.13% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Van Hulzen Asset Lc invested in 0.09% or 19,700 shares. Products Prtn Limited invested in 0.27% or 375,700 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 325,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.14% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 71,087 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Research And Management holds 0.15% or 18,900 shares. Trellus Mngmt stated it has 105,096 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. 11,900 were accumulated by Bourgeon Capital Ltd Liability. The New York-based Hudson Bay Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Benjamin F Edwards Co owns 31,600 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ardsley Advisory Prns holds 10,000 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $2.96 million activity. $952,275 worth of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) was sold by Robbins William T. $9,966 worth of stock was sold by VERDECANNA FRANK on Friday, November 16. King Alexa had sold 4,828 shares worth $96,560 on Wednesday, November 7.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FireEye: Getting Profitable With Tougher Competition? – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FireEye: Slight Shift – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold on to FireEye (FEYE) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 16, 2018. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is FireEye (FEYE) Up 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FireEye: A Closer Look – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $609.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) by 5,532 shares to 44,163 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,472 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Among 36 analysts covering Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Fireeye Inc had 131 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Evercore with “Buy” on Tuesday, December 15. FBN Securities maintained FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) rating on Tuesday, March 8. FBN Securities has “Outperform” rating and $25 target. The stock of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 9. As per Tuesday, December 8, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. As per Thursday, September 10, the company rating was initiated by BTIG Research. The stock of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, November 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 9 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 2. As per Monday, September 11, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Advance Auto Parts Inc. had 122 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 15 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Friday, January 26. The stock has “Sell” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, October 25. The company was initiated on Wednesday, December 14 by Atlantic Securities. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 17. UBS maintained the shares of AAP in report on Thursday, August 24 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Friday, January 13 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, January 16.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 49.35% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.77 per share. AAP’s profit will be $83.83M for 32.37 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.15% negative EPS growth.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $4.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 154,900 shares to 2.99 million shares, valued at $182.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 3.86M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold AAP shares while 145 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 68.98 million shares or 4.84% less from 72.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 818,511 are owned by Northern. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.36% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 37,894 are held by Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Co. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 95,111 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Wellington Gp Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 310,649 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Com reported 1,507 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt invested in 2,959 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 138,240 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Mirae Asset Global Limited stated it has 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Bessemer Group Incorporated has invested 0.56% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 109,070 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.