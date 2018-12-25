Investment House Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 13,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,572 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.69 million, up from 112,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.89. About 10.81 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 5.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 1,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.35 million, up from 35,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $156.35. About 3.76 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Hogan, Williams, Schatzker on Possible Blankfein Successors at Goldman Sachs (Video); 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.2% In Mar 17 Wk; 18/04/2018 – In November, Goldman announced a $5 trillion sovereign fund with China Investment Corp to facilitate Chinese companies’ investment in American companies; 16/04/2018 – Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. and The Cherundolo Law Firm, PLLC Announce Filing of Second Amended Class Action Complaint on; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +1.9% On Year; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 16.1 PCT; 20/03/2018 – INNOGY IS SAID TO HIRE DEUTSCHE BANK, GOLDMAN FOR EON DEAL; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q EPS $6.95; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon In Line to Be Next Goldman Sachs CEO (Video)

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $936.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,146 shares to 56,493 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,518 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 3.34% or 198,264 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs holds 0.04% or 19,785 shares. Joel Isaacson And invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 8,201 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 629,220 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Pacific Global Invest accumulated 24,253 shares. Boston Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 2,609 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 8,364 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% or 2.86 million shares. Transamerica Fin Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). New York-based Levin Strategies Lp has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James Tru Na holds 9,062 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Llc owns 84,782 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 1.45 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 38,226 shares to 10,704 shares, valued at $717,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc C by 30,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,800 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Common (NYSE:ETN).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity.