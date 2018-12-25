Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 10,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 614,950 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.83M, up from 604,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 983,606 shares traded. TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has declined 19.90% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS TO FINALIZE FORCE MAJEURE AGREEMENTS WITH CFE ON MEXICO PIPELINES IN ‘NEXT FEW MONTHS’ -CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS KEYSTONE XL RETURNS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH RETURNS ON SIMILAR PROJECTS; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Adj EPS C$0.98; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 22.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 40,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,295 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.59 million, down from 175,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.37M market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 317,254 shares traded or 8.36% up from the average. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 30.01% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.01% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Apogee Enterprises: 13D Filing; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Activist investor Engaged Capital takes stake in Apogee – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS 6 PCT STAKE IN APOGEE ENTERPRISES AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 26/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – BOARD ELECTED NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR HERBERT K. PARKER; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 9.1 PCT TO 9.6 PCT; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN TO $65 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Operating Margin of 8.8 % to 9.3 %; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q EPS 78c

Since September 27, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $441,271 activity.

Among 3 analysts covering Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Apogee Enterprises had 6 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 4 to “Sell”. The stock of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) earned “Buy” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, August 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 29 by DA Davidson.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $522.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (Put) by 10,000 shares to 78,000 shares, valued at $16.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 633,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU).

More notable recent Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG IGCC ALGN RBBN (formerly SONS): The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Apogee Enterprises, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm â€“ APOG – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mark A. Pompa Joins Apogee Enterprises’ Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) and Encourages APOG Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 22 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 25.73 million shares or 1.63% less from 26.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Financial Grp Inc holds 485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 8,183 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 16,329 shares or 0% of the stock. Aurora Invest Counsel accumulated 45,342 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 135,295 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation accumulated 7,934 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain reported 50 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 367,800 shares. Profund Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 6,043 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 85,545 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 17,788 shares. 37,310 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

More notable recent TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind CVS Health, TransCanada, Nektar Therapeutics, LendingTree, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and TripAdvisor â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pembina Pipeline: A Pure Midstream Play In Western Canada – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Crescent Point Energy Crashed 38% in November – Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransCanada says federal judge OKs Keystone XL pre-construction work – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $488.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 7,095 shares to 197,350 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.