Mcf Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 46.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcf Advisors Llc sold 11,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,535 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.06 million, down from 25,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcf Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $696.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 37.17M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,097 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.75M, down from 81,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 819,308 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has declined 13.04% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.04% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI

Mcf Advisors Llc, which manages about $859.51 million and $572.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 82,789 shares to 91,154 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 31,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.74 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares valued at $2.98 million were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 40.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JEC’s profit will be $153.73 million for 12.79 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.56% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $356.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 11,092 shares to 122,032 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 16,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

