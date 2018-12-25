Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 69.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 20,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,893 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09 million, down from 29,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 2.03M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 130.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc bought 4,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,641 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.95 million, up from 3,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $696.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 37.17 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W had sold 3,000 shares worth $699,420. 4,163 Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares with value of $945,940 were sold by GALANTI RICHARD A. $5.22M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E. 2,049 Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares with value of $458,976 were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M. Vachris Roland Michael had sold 6,600 shares worth $1.49M on Monday, October 15. JELINEK W CRAIG sold 22,500 shares worth $5.03 million.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7,992 shares to 10,679 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 62,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 10,174 shares. Haverford Tru has 4,433 shares. Rockland Trust Communication owns 1,670 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Management owns 4,825 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 1.20 million shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton invested in 1.1% or 9,302 shares. Essex Fin Svcs invested in 4,732 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 5,670 are held by Crawford Inv Counsel. Bragg Inc stated it has 22,018 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Guardian Capital LP owns 52,902 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Earnest Prtnrs Limited reported 0% stake. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 25 shares. Dubuque State Bank & Tru has 1.13% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 31,086 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd has 2.22% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 15,652 shares valued at $2.98M was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Osterweis Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincoln Natl owns 0.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 87,622 shares. Harbour Inv Limited Liability Com reported 17,145 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alps Advisors Inc has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 53,148 shares. 56,614 are owned by Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Biondo Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 7.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 132,324 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management holds 4.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,771 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us invested in 0.7% or 304,348 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 26,328 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Neumann Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.91% or 29,394 shares. Shufro Rose And Co Limited Co holds 1.44% or 68,623 shares. Signature Finance reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca holds 5.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 159,947 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 1.57% or 8.35M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.