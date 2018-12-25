Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2430.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 61,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 64,171 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.87B, up from 2,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $122.84. About 7.53 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Carter Inc (CRI) by 86.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 15,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,444 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $258,000, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Carter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 355,718 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 24.72% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $250.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 168,572 shares to 96,890 shares, valued at $10.85 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 8,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,597 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 1.22M shares. Mcrae owns 21,819 shares. Kistler holds 2.19% or 38,435 shares. Davidson Inv Advisors stated it has 1.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tru Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 8,259 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions reported 27,767 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,314 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Everett Harris And Comm Ca owns 3.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 918,907 shares. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amarillo Commercial Bank stated it has 5,577 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning accumulated 0.69% or 84,685 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Lc Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 287,777 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Acr Alpine Limited Company owns 6.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 846,250 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corp stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, February 26. The rating was downgraded by Alembic to “Underweight” on Friday, July 21. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, January 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, September 29 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 9. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 15 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, December 1, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. 7,899 shares were sold by Kapusta Ronald A, worth $1.08 million on Friday, September 7. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $5.77 million was made by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. Gorsky Alex sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60M. PEREZ WILLIAM D also bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. The insider Sneed Michael E sold $3.91M. The insider Fasolo Peter sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41M.

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 11.21% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.32 per share. CRI’s profit will be $118.31 million for 7.34 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.25% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Carter’s (NYSE:CRI), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Carter’s had 42 analyst reports since August 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, June 16. The stock of Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 11 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 27 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, January 25 the stock rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 28 by Citigroup. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of CRI in report on Monday, January 4 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, October 22. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $118.0 target in Friday, February 23 report.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 82,500 shares to 181,000 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 62,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

