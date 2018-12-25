Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 6.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 108,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 48.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.66 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 9.46M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 46.66% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 61.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,013 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $223,000, down from 5,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.28. About 168,398 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.68% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 11.36% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.2 per share. AFG’s profit will be $174.05M for 10.93 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $33.78 million activity. $92,912 worth of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) was bought by JOSEPH GREGORY G.

