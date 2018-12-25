Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 11,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,610 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.80M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 476,184 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 35.03% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Loss $62.5M; 23/05/2018 – Alkermes to Present Data on Depression and Schizophrenia Portfolios at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology; 16/04/2018 – I’ve queried the FDA on $ALKS. They won’t tell me anything, but if anyone doesn’t think there’s a tidal shift on standards underway at the agency, they’re not paying attention; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES – FDA REQUESTED CONDUCT OF BIOAVAILABILITY STUDY TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL BRIDGING DATA BETWEEN ALKS 5461 & REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, BUPRENORPHINE; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Alkermes stumbles as FDA refuses to review depression drug; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 To Alkermes’ Term Loan; Stable Outlook; 16/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – FDA ACTION EXPECTED BY JAN. 31, 2019; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – $ALKS -20% plus ; close to $2B; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes: Topline Results From ENLIGHTEN-2 Study Expected in 4Q 2018

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 8.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 17,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 177,552 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.76M, down from 195,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 713,449 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 9.76% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c

More notable recent Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alkermes up 3% on accelerated plan for ALKS 4230 – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Alkermes – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alkermes submits U.S. marketing application for diroximel fumarate for relapsing MS – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alkermes adds Merck’s Keytruda to early-stage study of ALKS 4230 in solid tumors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alkermes, Biogen Submit NDA to FDA for Multiple Sclerosis Drug – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Alkermes had 53 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 16 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Thursday, January 21 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 29 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of ALKS in report on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan downgraded Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) on Thursday, January 21 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 27. The stock of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 21. The stock of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 29 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold ALKS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 152.54 million shares or 0.25% more from 152.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sectoral Asset holds 0.09% or 20,585 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 159,677 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 82,001 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Inc Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 48,842 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Tiaa Cref Lc holds 0.01% or 198,049 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited reported 0.02% stake. Asset One owns 233,344 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 800 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 29,800 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De has 2,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De owns 295,527 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 228,224 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $997.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $19.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 54,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,593 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EQR shares while 160 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 312.96 million shares or 0.78% less from 315.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv invested in 6,704 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Com Of America has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Profund Ltd Llc reported 26,094 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Huntington State Bank invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 36,750 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 4,658 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 3,320 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.1% or 154,488 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 5,415 shares. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.15% or 3,301 shares. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 89,572 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 739,678 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.07% stake.

Among 26 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Equity Residential had 96 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Miller Tabak upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 9 report. BB&T Capital initiated the shares of EQR in report on Tuesday, November 10 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, September 5. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, October 24. Janney Capital downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 10 report. On Monday, November 23 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 12 by Jefferies. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $74 target in Monday, July 18 report.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 18 insider sales for $29.85 million activity. $1.75M worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J on Thursday, November 29. Manelis Michael L sold 670 shares worth $45,501. On Friday, December 7 the insider Fenster Scott sold $36,000. $8.75M worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by ZELL SAMUEL. GEORGE ALAN W had sold 35,000 shares worth $2.37M. $739,980 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Altshuler Barry.

More news for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Equity Residential Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2019, a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award Winner Recognized as Top-Rated Real Estate Company – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. Gurufocus.com‘s article titled: “3 REITS That Can Withstand Fed Rate Hikes in 2019 – GuruFocus.com” and published on December 18, 2018 is yet another important article.