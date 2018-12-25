Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) by 3.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 41,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $69.54 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 54,553 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 0.36% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 23/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 27/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC AMSF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $54; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q OPER EPS 86C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 171,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $216.10 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 22.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FB: In an exclusive interview with WIRED, Mark Zuckerberg discusses the Cambridge Analytica crisis, the mistakes Facebook has made, and models for regulation; 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is to blame for the data scandal: UK lawmaker; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA RELEASES TIMELINE OF EVENTS WITH CONTRACTUAL AND LEGAL AGREEMENTS AS MADE IN THE NAME OF ITS ASSOCIATED ENTITY, SCL ELECTIONS; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of cambridge analytica’s Facebook data -NYT; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Pallone Says Cambridge Leak Shows ‘Laws Are Not Working’; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS COMMITTED TO STOPPING INTERFERENCE IN ELECTIONS INCLUDING IN INDIA, BRAZIL; 04/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on data gathering before House committee on April 1; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, Match sinks on the news

More notable recent Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMERISAFE to Present at KBW 2018 Insurance Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, MU, AMSF – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crown Castle International, CenterState Bank and Amerisafe – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMSF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amerisafe Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Amerisafe had 8 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. As per Tuesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 5 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Analysts await Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 24.64% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AMSF’s profit will be $16.56M for 16.02 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amerisafe, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.85% negative EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $88.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nlight Inc by 1.00M shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $27.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) by 38,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 778,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 6 investors sold AMSF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 18.96 million shares or 15.93% less from 22.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cortina Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% stake. Granite Ptnrs Llc holds 0.62% or 174,030 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 11,112 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.03% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Copeland Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 191,812 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 0% or 12,800 shares. Citadel Advsrs holds 0% or 68,127 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp has 518,987 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,351 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 1.12M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Commercial Bank Of America De reported 108,119 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 8,500 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 70 selling transactions for $1.48 billion activity. $157,500 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $671,777. $48.42M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. On Monday, October 1 FISCHER DAVID B. sold $509,438 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,125 shares. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.33M. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $9.66M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Osborne Prns Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 2,281 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated invested in 32,990 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 7,580 shares. Quadrant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,505 shares. J Goldman Co Ltd Partnership holds 6,170 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cumberland Prns invested in 0.05% or 2,971 shares. 6.66M are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Cipher Lp holds 0.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 19,896 shares. Btg Pactual Asset has invested 4.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj has 3,764 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 349,975 shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs holds 690,464 shares. Advsrs Ok reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Busey Tru accumulated 86,194 shares.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 66,645 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $320.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 39,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 940,706 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).