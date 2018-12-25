R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 92.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $749,000, up from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 7.71 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 12/03/2018 – Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 07/05/2018 – USAA Science & Technology Adds Broadcom, Exits Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Move to U.S. Seen as Effort to Sidestep Government Review of $117 Billion Qualcomm Bid; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Says It Strongly Disagrees That Proposed Qualcomm Deal Raises Any National Security Concerns; 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 28.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 64,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,368 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.80 million, down from 224,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 69.48 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 12/03/2018 – GE TO SUPPLY 425MW WIND POWER EQUIPMENT TO TURKEY’S FINA ENERJI; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE AND GE CAPITAL; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 07/05/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING – CO, GE SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SOFTWARE AGREEMENT MAKING CO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR GE’S FLOW SIMULATOR SOFTWARE; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. 191,000 shares valued at $2.49M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Tuesday, July 24. The insider DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought $94,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Assets Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 150,000 shares. Triangle Wealth Management invested in 41,182 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt Commerce reported 0.86% stake. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt accumulated 32,010 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id invested in 0.01% or 11,053 shares. Fagan Associates Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 36,403 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd owns 38,090 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Korea Corp, a Korea-based fund reported 5.56M shares. Trian Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 70.87 million shares or 7.74% of all its holdings. Regents Of The University Of California holds 40,075 shares. 67,506 were reported by Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited. 27,542 were reported by Excalibur Mngmt. Villere St Denis J & Ltd Llc has 0.61% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 889,670 shares. Homrich & Berg owns 57,925 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 0.04% or 69,143 shares.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $416.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29,753 shares to 41,285 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 2,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $16.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,000 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $8.28 million activity. The insider Rosenberg Donald J sold $347,746. AMON CRISTIANO R sold $1.10 million worth of stock or 18,323 shares.