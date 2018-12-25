Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 50.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,969 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17M, down from 14,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $170.28. About 2.40 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 8.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 124,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $147.09 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $722.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.13. About 43.94M shares traded or 12.37% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.54% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Greenleaf stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). American Group Inc invested 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc invested 0.52% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Ltd reported 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Comm holds 0.14% or 7,641 shares in its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Washington has invested 0.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). State Bank Of The West, California-based fund reported 20,851 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe invested in 11,485 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 1.92M are held by Lazard Asset Management Lc. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 0.59% or 410,672 shares. Advisors Mngmt Llc has 66,309 shares. Advisory Grp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ameritas Inv Inc has 0.16% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 21,132 shares. Security National invested in 6,017 shares.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $39.40 million activity. On Wednesday, October 24 Easterbrook Stephen sold $35.32M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 201,123 shares. Borden Ian Frederick sold $849,666 worth of stock or 4,782 shares. $562,335 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Krulewitch Jerome N.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $840.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 18,100 shares to 56,337 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46B for 22.41 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Banced holds 12,299 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 973,813 shares. Pension Ptnrs Lc owns 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.17M shares stake. Boston Prtnrs has 7.87M shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Lc owns 17,399 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Co, Florida-based fund reported 1,912 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 6.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 249,837 shares. Martin And Company Tn has 2.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 58,074 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd accumulated 44,607 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.31 million shares. 122,223 are owned by Monetary Management Group Inc Inc. Chatham Cap Gru has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,489 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt invested in 82,966 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 3.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9,155 shares to 299,818 shares, valued at $42.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Shares for $6.43 million were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Friday, September 7. Another trade for 118,000 shares valued at $13.09 million was made by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15M worth of stock. Shares for $4.45M were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 21.59 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

