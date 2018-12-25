Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (Call) (STMP) by 26.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29M, down from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $143.19. About 144,563 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has risen 1.30% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15

Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 36.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,138 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48M, up from 8,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $174.65. About 4.33M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,125 shares. Cannell Peter B holds 7,350 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 25,666 shares in its portfolio. Ims Mngmt has 650 shares. Confluence Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 1.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 274,256 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc has 97,954 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mechanics Fincl Bank Department invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 39,810 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp invested in 21,039 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited reported 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 621,119 were reported by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. Intrust Bankshares Na owns 0.33% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,774 shares. Pecaut And Com reported 9,800 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 161,699 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Friday, November 2.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the shares of MA in report on Thursday, February 11 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 17 with “Buy”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Top Pick” rating given on Wednesday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 1 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 16 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, October 30. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, October 31. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 35.58% or $1.53 from last year’s $4.3 per share. STMP’s profit will be $50.14M for 12.92 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual EPS reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold STMP shares while 80 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 15.92 million shares or 1.76% more from 15.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,791 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 105,322 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 8,780 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 84,650 shares. Numerixs Inv reported 3,596 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Management LP owns 9,013 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 105,258 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 18,598 were reported by Shaker Limited Liability Oh. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership owns 21,400 shares. Cambridge Investment has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 7,500 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 66,026 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 5,678 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $2.90 million activity. The insider Buerba Sebastian sold $624,031.