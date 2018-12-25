Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 46.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 10,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,066 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14 million, up from 23,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 41.11 million shares traded or 3.51% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 36.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 35,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,132 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.55 million, up from 97,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 21.97M shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Middleton & Co Ma has 87,194 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 672 shares in its portfolio. Pzena Investment Management Ltd Liability invested 2.68% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Illinois-based Prudential Public Lc has invested 1.68% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Personal Cap Advsr Corp has 3,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,619 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Ltd has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 42,000 were accumulated by Credit Invs Ltd Liability. American Rech And owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm owns 53,964 shares. Harris Assocs Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 39.09M shares. High Pointe Capital Lc invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 17. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 3. The company was maintained on Sunday, April 15 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 27 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 12 by Societe Generale. As per Tuesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Monday, October 26, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Friday, January 29 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, June 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 10 by Macquarie Research.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings Could Be A Good Thermometer – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Cannabis company Hexo applies for NYSE American listing – MarketWatch” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow skids to end down 2.9%; S&P 500 on cusp of bear market – MarketWatch” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dan Nathan Gives Update On His Winning Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $759.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 82,174 shares to 9,571 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,035 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $410.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 62,455 shares to 4,670 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Financial Services (IYG) by 6,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,830 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AT&T’s TV Struggles Could Continue in the Fourth Quarter – The Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: No Rush To Unload This Asset – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Is Why AT&T May Still Drop More – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Like Clockwork – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 16, 2018.