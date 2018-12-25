Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.73, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 44 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 25 sold and reduced their equity positions in Farmers National Banc Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 9.85 million shares, up from 9.79 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Farmers National Banc Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 22 Increased: 30 New Position: 14.

Blackrock Inc decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 1.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc sold 100,835 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock declined 6.82%. The Blackrock Inc holds 6.93 million shares with $2.05 billion value, down from 7.03 million last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $25.55B valuation. The stock decreased 4.29% or $11.07 during the last trading session, reaching $247.01. About 290,927 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stephens Inv Management Gru Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Akre Management Limited Co invested in 1.56 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp owns 78,423 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1.25M shares. Moreover, Intl Grp has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Janney Management Lc accumulated 0.02% or 6,307 shares. 3,165 are owned by Fort Lp. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 840 shares. Cwm Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 47,659 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cornerstone Advisors reported 7,500 shares stake. 28,462 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company. 14,580 are owned by Synovus Fincl Corp.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $430,314 activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $149,750 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Friday, July 27. WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER sold 600 shares worth $176,910. KNOWLING ROBERT E JR sold 1,000 shares worth $286,066. On Tuesday, September 4 JOHNSON ROBERT D sold $223,778 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 750 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Roper Technologies had 7 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, December 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, August 2. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of ROP in report on Friday, September 21 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James.

Blackrock Inc increased Stitch Fix Inc stake by 95,644 shares to 246,768 valued at $10.80 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Universal Logistics Hldgs In (NASDAQ:UACL) stake by 148,462 shares and now owns 1.17M shares. Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was raised too.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.43 from last year’s $2.7 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.73M for 19.73 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.09 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.29% EPS growth.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company has market cap of $321.10 million. The firm offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; and night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, and brokerage and other services. It has a 11.22 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities.

The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 9,179 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) has declined 15.17% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc holds 7% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. for 623,267 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 474,731 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Trust Co has 1.11% invested in the company for 256,689 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.91% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 660,000 shares.