Boston Partners increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 14.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 95,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 749,548 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.98M, up from 653,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 264,817 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 4.20% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 12.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 3,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,625 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.65 million, down from 30,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $178.62. About 2.23 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National MI Announces Pricing of Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “4 of the Best U.S. Stocks to Buy Today for Long-Term Growth – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2018. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NMIH falls after introducing new risk-based pricing platform – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “P&C Insurance Industry Crushes S&P 500: 4 Growth Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 31, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NMI Holdings had 39 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) earned “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Friday, February 19. The stock of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, August 2. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Compass Point downgraded the shares of NMIH in report on Tuesday, August 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 10 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Compass Point with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 6. The stock of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Tuesday, September 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 25 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank downgraded NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) on Friday, November 3 to “Hold” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) rating on Thursday, November 2. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $19.5 target.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $86.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 29,298 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $29.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 20,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 835,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $7.64 million activity. Pollitzer Adam had sold 22,564 shares worth $499,010 on Thursday, August 23. 83,184 shares were sold by SHUSTER BRADLEY M, worth $1.85M on Monday, September 17. $556,500 worth of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) was sold by Leatherberry William J on Friday, August 24. 18,000 shares were sold by Jones James G, worth $398,555 on Tuesday, August 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold NMIH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 58.97 million shares or 1.97% more from 57.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Continental stated it has 0.43% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Pnc Financial Gru Inc Inc holds 0% or 21,552 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 370,194 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 45,566 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd stated it has 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 172,454 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% or 530,796 shares. Gator Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.45% or 103,675 shares. Zacks Invest owns 66,230 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Barclays Public Limited invested in 123,605 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,120 were reported by Calamos Limited Liability. Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $228 target in Wednesday, July 26 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, April 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $210 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Wednesday, March 30. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, May 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, October 5 report.

More important recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “3M Co. (MMM) Reports Agreement to Acquire the Technology Business of M*Modal for $1B – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $184,500 on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 82,597 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv accumulated 40,947 shares. Willis Invest Counsel has invested 0.82% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 53,661 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.2% or 2,686 shares in its portfolio. Sol Mngmt Co owns 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,413 shares. Opus Invest holds 29,500 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 1.46% or 17,885 shares. Kings Point Mngmt reported 1,375 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.04% or 640 shares in its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W reported 45,406 shares. Cumberland Prtn holds 2,440 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 57,056 shares. 39,036 were reported by Daiwa Secs Group. Boston Family Office has 34,924 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.59 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $721.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CRED) by 13,441 shares to 27,382 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,167 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).