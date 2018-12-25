Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (AFH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.53, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 22 funds started new and increased holdings, while 34 sold and trimmed positions in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now own: 8.91 million shares, down from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Atlas Financial Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 22 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

Cambiar Investors Llc increased Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) stake by 2.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cambiar Investors Llc acquired 1.15M shares as Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG)’s stock declined 14.56%. The Cambiar Investors Llc holds 40.52M shares with $123.17 million value, up from 39.36 million last quarter. Lloyds Banking Group Plc now has $45.17 billion valuation. It closed at $2.48 lastly. It is down 25.00% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LYG News: 25/04/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group 1Q Underlying Profit GBP2.00 Bln; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 24/05/2018 – LLOYDS CHAIRMAN: DISAPPOINTED SOME VOTED AGAINST PAY REPORT; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms LBCM’s Expected Ratings Ahead of Lloyds Banking Group Re-Organisation; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets ECP/CD Program ‘A-1’; 18/05/2018 – Lloyds Banking to Sell Irish Residential Mortgage Portfolio for GBP4B; 25/04/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group 1Q Net Income GBP4.3 Bln, Up 4%; 24/05/2018 – Lloyds shareholders protest over Horta-Osório pay; 25/04/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING GROUP SAYS HAS ENTERED SECOND ROUND OF DISCUSSIONS ON SALE OF STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN MANDATE WITH SELECT GROUP OF BIDDERS; 17/04/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group to Cut 305 Jobs

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 6.07% of its portfolio in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. for 758,000 shares. Capital Returns Management Llc owns 663,334 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Vernon Investment Management Llc has 1.37% invested in the company for 114,880 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.96% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 247,791 shares.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $95.62 million. The companyÂ’s automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on the light commercial vehicle sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

Analysts await Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) to report earnings on April, 1. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 107.54% or $5.99 from last year’s $-5.57 per share. AFH’s profit will be $5.01 million for 4.77 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.26% negative EPS growth.

