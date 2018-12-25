R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 73.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $297,000, down from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 2.92 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 224.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 11,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $461,000, up from 4,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.22M market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 56,599 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 25.36% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Limited Com stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 38,992 shares. Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 2,480 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 21,430 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corp owns 40,218 shares. Dsc Advisors LP accumulated 4,261 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Norris Perne French Llp Mi invested 1.88% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 405,341 were accumulated by Citigroup. Moreover, Rampart Inv Communications Ltd Llc has 0.64% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Atria Invests Lc has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). King Luther Cap Corp holds 1.13M shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil owns 6,000 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Co owns 3,349 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth stated it has 188,934 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Orrstown Ser Incorporated stated it has 5,022 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. Parasnis Abhay also sold $2.73 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. $758,108 worth of stock was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, July 18. The insider Ricks David A bought 75 shares worth $19,607.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 7 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, December 15, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, September 23 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Guggenheim maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, August 8. Guggenheim has “Neutral” rating and $275 target. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 6 by Piper Jaffray. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $252 target in Friday, March 16 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 19. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, March 20 by DZ Bank.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $537,326 activity. 10,800 shares were sold by DUSKIN JONATHAN, worth $351,328.

Among 2 analysts covering Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Citi Trends had 5 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $20 target in Monday, February 8 report. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Friday, August 21. The stock of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 5 by Sidoti. The stock of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CTRN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.27 million shares or 3.57% less from 11.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Awm Inv Inc stated it has 349,845 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 40,046 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon owns 124,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset holds 39,300 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 1,298 shares. Prudential invested in 45,043 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 36,263 shares or 0% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 213 shares stake. Element Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 415 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 73,544 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Kestrel Inv Mgmt reported 168,475 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 12,087 shares.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.11M shares to 4.20 million shares, valued at $690.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 6,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,203 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.