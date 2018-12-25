Compass Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compass Capital Management Inc sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,881 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.43M, down from 134,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.47. About 1.71M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 48.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 20,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 22,340 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86 million, down from 43,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $87.36. About 7.40M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $39.04 million activity. Herrema Gregory J. sold $4.26 million worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Thursday, November 29. On Monday, October 1 the insider CASPER MARC N sold $31.07M. Williamson Stephen sold $2.29M worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Friday, December 7.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Presents At 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Achaogen (AKAO), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Report FDA Clearance and Launch of QMS Plazomicin Immunoassay – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher – Fishing For Cash – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2018. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire Advanced Bioprocessing Business from BD – PR Newswire” published on September 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher in-licenses CRISPR technologies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.19 earnings per share, up 14.34% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.79 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.76% EPS growth.

Compass Capital Management Inc, which manages about $763.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25,541 shares to 367,353 shares, valued at $28.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $163 target in Tuesday, May 3 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Thursday, February 1 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Thursday, October 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $226 target. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 6 by Argus Research. On Wednesday, January 3 the stock rating was initiated by Evercore with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 11. Jefferies maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 6. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Altavista Wealth Management invested in 2,229 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 109,126 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Raymond James & owns 273,341 shares. Sivik Health Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,000 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Inc reported 201,823 shares. 59,439 were reported by Granite Ltd Liability. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,003 shares. Metropolitan Life Co has 59,133 shares. Comerica Securities holds 5,520 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1,248 shares in its portfolio. City Holdg owns 122 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Findlay Park Prns Llp reported 2.82% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd accumulated 19,177 shares. Capital Counsel Lc Ny has 0.02% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,035 shares. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 16,812 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. FergusonMchugh MaryLynn sold 55,310 shares worth $5.06 million. On Monday, November 12 Jejurikar Shailesh sold $927,424 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $99,932 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Thursday, November 29. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $1.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, November 12. On Friday, November 9 Coombe Gary A sold $1.01 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 11,000 shares. 1,463 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $131,509 were sold by Tassel Loic.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mawer Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.66% or 1.06M shares. Loudon Investment Management Limited Liability, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,977 shares. Transamerica stated it has 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 162,114 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schafer Cullen Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Valmark Advisers has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Iowa-based Hills Natl Bank & Tru has invested 1.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 82,262 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv, a New York-based fund reported 75 shares. Patriot Wealth Inc accumulated 3,220 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 9,292 shares. Truepoint Inc has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated accumulated 3,162 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G completes $4B acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 03, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) to Acquire People of Color-Focused Walker & Company Brands – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, April 19. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co on Monday, August 15 to “Buy”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 4 by TheStreet. Citigroup maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, August 4 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, September 18. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $90.0 target. On Wednesday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 27. The company was maintained on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.05 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.