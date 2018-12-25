Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Boeing Co. (BA) stake by 1.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,098 shares as Boeing Co. (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 86,754 shares with $32.26M value, down from 87,852 last quarter. Boeing Co. now has $167.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.41% or $10.39 during the last trading session, reaching $294.16. About 3.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE: Boeing shakes up defense business again; Strianese to leave L3 board; Update from the U.K.; and more; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Creative Planning increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 459948% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Creative Planning acquired 459,948 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Creative Planning holds 460,048 shares with $63.57 million value, up from 100 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $329.45B valuation. The stock decreased 4.10% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $122.84. About 7.53 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Secs holds 49,267 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Security National Tru has invested 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Comerica National Bank holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 135,206 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 2,595 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.07% or 2,092 shares. Bluefin Trading holds 4,372 shares. Washington Bancorporation has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alkeon Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 641,920 shares. Winslow Ltd Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. 205,070 were reported by Creative Planning. Regentatlantic Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,975 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,290 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 3,501 shares stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp holds 2.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 231,513 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Dowdupont Inc. stake by 54,630 shares to 110,056 valued at $7.08 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 7,034 shares and now owns 123,363 shares. Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 earnings per share, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56B for 16.31 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Boeing had 7 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BA in report on Tuesday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by UBS. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, October 25. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, November 26. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform”.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by RAMOS JENETTE E on Friday, November 9. Sands Diana L also sold $1.75M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, October 29.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. $1.08 million worth of stock was sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Friday, September 7. $4.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Sneed Michael E on Friday, November 23. $24.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Fasolo Peter. 748 shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M, worth $100,050 on Friday, December 14. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Duato Joaquin had sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77M on Wednesday, November 7. The insider Gorsky Alex sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60M.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, October 22. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Davis R M Inc reported 1.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bouchey Financial Grp Incorporated Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Court Place Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.9% or 17,222 shares. Opus Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Co holds 0.24% or 7,817 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru reported 413,530 shares. Affinity Investment Advisors Limited Com owns 2,557 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Company owns 35,201 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 460,048 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp has 0.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,697 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan has invested 2.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 487,653 are owned by Kornitzer Management Inc Ks. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 1.03% or 158,497 shares in its portfolio. 108,623 are held by Chemung Canal Trust Company. Osher Van De Voorde Mgmt has invested 3.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Coldstream Capital Management accumulated 0.62% or 49,779 shares.

Creative Planning decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 16,132 shares to 45,719 valued at $1.42M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 54,874 shares and now owns 343,050 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) was reduced too.