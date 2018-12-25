GRAPHITE ONE RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:GPHOF) had an increase of 86.55% in short interest. GPHOF’s SI was 63,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 86.55% from 34,200 shares previously. With 114,900 avg volume, 1 days are for GRAPHITE ONE RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:GPHOF)’s short sellers to cover GPHOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.69% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.024. About 163,032 shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. Graphite One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPHOF) has 0.00% since December 25, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Graphite One Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.80 million. It owns interests in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 200 mining claims covering an area of approximately 9,883 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Cedar Mountain Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Graphite One Resources Inc. in March 2012.