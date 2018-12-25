Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 3.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,769 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.60 million, down from 206,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.53. About 648,374 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 0.18% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 31.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.76 million, up from 15,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.21. About 4.85 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 30/04/2018 – Biotech ETFs Fall After Morgan Stanley Comment On Celgene — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $273.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 20,192 shares to 68,103 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 4,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,610 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. At National Bank reported 19,024 shares stake. Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,532 shares. Pitcairn Communication stated it has 4,165 shares. Charter Tru, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 9,578 shares. First Manhattan Company invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 29,317 are held by Cls. Tci Wealth Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 983,878 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 28,625 are owned by Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Fred Alger Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bb&T holds 11,370 shares. Beaumont Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 15,531 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hilltop stated it has 4,265 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold DOV shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 129.10 million shares or 1.90% less from 131.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Fulton National Bank Na has 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Marco Investment Mgmt Lc holds 6,052 shares. Stewart Patten Co Limited Company invested in 5,650 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Limited Co reported 648,250 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc accumulated 1.19 million shares or 2.01% of the stock. Ls Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First City Management owns 0.35% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 5,980 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank invested in 0.02% or 1,810 shares. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability Com reported 5.27M shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Ent has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First Republic Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 13,136 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 75 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Communications owns 16,998 shares. Cibc Ww Incorporated owns 5,201 shares.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 15.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.13 per share. DOV’s profit will be $190.24 million for 12.79 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $392.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 20,300 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $57.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.