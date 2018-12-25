eBitcoin (EBTC) increased 3.93% on December 24-25

It was good day for eBitcoin (EBTC), as it jumped by $0.000884240000000001 or 3.93%, touching $0.023356568. Top Crypto Experts believe that eBitcoin (EBTC) is looking for the $0.0256922248 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.061014954063408. The highest price was $0.024051328 and lowest of $0.020375416 for December 24-25. The open was $0.022472328. It last traded at Kucoin exchange.

For a month, eBitcoin (EBTC) tokens went up 41.04% from $0.01656 for coin. For 100 days EBTC is down -27.53% from $0.03223. It traded at $0.08412 200 days ago. eBitcoin (EBTC) has 21.00 million coins mined with the market cap $490,488. It has 21.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 27/09/2017. The Crypto EBTC has proof type and operates under algorithm.

eBitcoin (EBTC) is a community-driven and blockchain-enabled cryptocurrency working as an ERC20 token by leveraging the best attributes of both Bitcoin and Ethereum.