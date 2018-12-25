Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holding; GLOBEIMMUNE (GBIM) SI Decreased By 6.67%

GLOBEIMMUNE INC (OTCMKTS:GBIM) had a decrease of 6.67% in short interest. GBIM’s SI was 8,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.67% from 9,000 shares previously. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.165. About 14,000 shares traded. GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) has 0.00% since December 25, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) stake by 32.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 166,028 shares as Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 348,516 shares with $28.34 million value, down from 514,544 last quarter. Dine Brands Global Inc. now has $1.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $67.81. About 170,872 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 75.20% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 114.86% or $0.85 from last year’s $0.74 per share. DIN’s profit will be $28.16M for 10.66 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.92% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) stake by 3.17 million shares to 6.75 million valued at $106.01 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) stake by 2.13 million shares and now owns 4.54M shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 18 investors sold DIN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 18.47 million shares or 3.62% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinebridge L P, a New York-based fund reported 14,141 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 7,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 1,495 shares. Schwab Charles Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 173,595 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 26,720 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 25,673 shares. Eam Investors Llc, California-based fund reported 36,073 shares. Raymond James And accumulated 0.01% or 66,291 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Inc has 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 23,840 shares. Oppenheimer Company holds 0.01% or 5,031 shares. 438,614 were reported by Dimensional Fund Lp. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,061 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 28,947 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 1,797 shares.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $974,803 activity. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $36,127 was made by KAY LARRY ALAN on Wednesday, November 7. ADEL BRYAN R had sold 10,488 shares worth $938,676 on Thursday, September 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dine Brands Global had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Raymond James. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Raymond James. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 1 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group.

GlobeImmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. The company has market cap of $949,009. The Company’s product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing GI-6301 for the treatment of cancers expressing the brachyury protein; and GI-6207 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat medullary thyroid cancer.