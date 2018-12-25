Federal Street Acquisition Corp. (FSAC) formed double top with $10.63 target or 5.00% above today’s $10.12 share price. Federal Street Acquisition Corp. (FSAC) has $141.54M valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 12,223 shares traded. Federal Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSAC) has 0.00% since December 25, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased Macys Inc (M) stake by 50% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 137,500 shares as Macys Inc (M)’s stock declined 11.37%. The Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 137,500 shares with $4.78 million value, down from 275,000 last quarter. Macys Inc now has $8.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 4.02M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has risen 26.15% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSBAM 2016-C29; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 19/04/2018 – Basic Oufitters Meets Up With Macy’s Market; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s has a lofty goal for its private-label business. Here’s why; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten and Downgrades Two Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE14; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price Chief Financial Officer, Effective July 9; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HAS COME TO A MUTUAL AGREEMENT TO END JOINT VENTURE WITH FUNG RETAILING LIMITE; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney blames long winter for poor sales, cuts forecast; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage

Among 6 analysts covering Macy’s (NYSE:M), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macy’s had 7 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research to “Hold” on Friday, August 10. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, August 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) rating on Thursday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $27 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, August 16 with “Market Perform”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $38 target in Thursday, November 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Underweight” on Thursday, December 6.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.76 EPS, down 2.13% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.82 per share. M’s profit will be $848.59M for 2.55 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 922.22% EPS growth.