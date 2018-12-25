FALCONSTOR SOFTWARE INC (OTCMKTS:FALC) had a decrease of 49.08% in short interest. FALC’s SI was 16,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 49.08% from 32,600 shares previously. With 186,800 avg volume, 0 days are for FALCONSTOR SOFTWARE INC (OTCMKTS:FALC)’s short sellers to cover FALC’s short positions. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.045. About 14,615 shares traded. FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) has 0.00% since December 25, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) stake by 63.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 946 shares as Prudential Finl Inc (PRU)’s stock declined 15.60%. The Ftb Advisors Inc holds 541 shares with $210,000 value, down from 1,487 last quarter. Prudential Finl Inc now has $31.73B valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 1.38 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 28.39% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Texas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Rhode Island youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two District of Columbia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PRU shares while 251 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 259 raised stakes. 250.69 million shares or 1.95% less from 255.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Somerset Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 16 shares. Scotia holds 0.02% or 13,663 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% or 821,522 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.05% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Nine Masts Capital holds 16,550 shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 3,261 shares. California-based Covington Cap has invested 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Voya Invest Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Kepos Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 47,823 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 0.1% or 49,401 shares. Iowa-based Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.55% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 14,992 shares. Stanley stated it has 7,019 shares. Regions Corporation reported 761,865 shares. Pnc Group accumulated 667,491 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Ftb Advisors Inc increased Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) stake by 3,123 shares to 28,913 valued at $3.44M in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP) stake by 9,531 shares and now owns 15,566 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fund Inc Total Bond Market Etf (BND) was raised too.

More important recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prudential Financial sees 2019 EPS $12.50-$13.00 – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “SJP Properties teams up with Prudential on $245 million hotel deal – New York Business Journal”, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: 2019 Picks, Emerging Markets, Small Caps And More – Benzinga” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prudential Is Clearly A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.30 million activity. $2.32 million worth of stock was sold by Sleyster Scott on Friday, September 28. $20,883 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) shares were bought by Pianalto Sandra.

Among 5 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Prudential Financial had 6 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, October 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, July 16. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 7 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 8.

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $2.93 EPS, up 8.92% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.69 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.21 billion for 6.56 P/E if the $2.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.15 actual EPS reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.98% negative EPS growth.

FalconStor Software, Inc. develops, makes, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.41 million. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides FalconStor RecoverTrac, a tool for automated disaster recovery; and FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization.